Most Mena hospitals up to 18 months away from AI readiness, reveals expert

Most hospitals in the Mena region remain six to 18 months away from being truly ready to implement artificial intelligence (AI) at scale, despite widespread enthusiasm and rapid investment in the technology, an expert said.

He also noted that while governments and businesses across the region are eager to adopt AI, the majority lack the foundational processes, governance frameworks and leadership awareness required to deploy it safely and effectively.

That is according to Brian de Francesca, Special Envoy for AI and Synthetic Workforce Development at the Arab Hospitals Federation. “Everyone wants to rush and start doing AI because they're going to become redundant,” he said. “There is a low level of awareness about what AI can currently do, what it cannot do, and the many risks associated with integrating it. Most leadership teams are unaware that AI adoption is not a software purchase — it’s an organisational transformation.”

He was talking at the DATE — a Digitzation, AI and Emerging Technology summit that began in Dubai on Wednesday. The curated, invite-only event brought together policymakers and investors to unlock real partnerships and initiatives in the industry.

Vision lacking

The panellists agreed that many businesses are rushing into AI pilots driven by ‘fear of missing out', rather than clear strategy.

Sid Ahmed Benraouane, an advisor to the Dubai Government, stressed that although AI is the “most powerful technology that humanity has seen”, it requires powerful leadership to be utilised effectively. “The most important ingredient is getting the vision correct,” he said. “Leadership must be aware, informed and capable of guiding the organisation through this transformation. Ambition alone is not enough.”

He warned that without proper safeguards, organisations risk deploying powerful but poorly understood systems. Citing recent assessments of major global AI models, he said most do not meet acceptable safety thresholds. He urged organisations to adopt internationally recognised AI safety frameworks, particularly ISO 42001.

“This is the gold standard,” he said. “If organisations apply these controls, they can use AI safely without paying the cost of uncontrolled risk.”

Roadmaps missing

Aditya Balaraman, AI innovation lead at Magure, said the region’s ambition is unmatched, but readiness remains uneven. “Ambition is abundant in the Middle East, but organisations need a clear roadmap,” he said. “You must know what you want to achieve, then work backwards to define the data, investment and governance required.”

He said that many companies do not understand the probabilistic nature of AI models or the risks associated with them. “FOMO drives experimentation, but without a responsible implementation plan, it doesn't create long-term value,” he said.

He added that AI was a levelling technology. “If the right investments are made, it can help lower-income markets catch up,” he said. “The ambition is there — the question is whether readiness will follow.”