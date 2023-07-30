Morocco's Benzina becomes first player to wear hijab at Women's World Cup

The European Commission is suggesting a requirement for importers to procure digital product passports
Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a hijab during a Women's World Cup game when she sported the Muslim headscarf in Morocco's match against South Korea on Sunday.
World governing body FIFA lifted its ban on footballers wearing the hijab nearly a decade ago, after previous concerns over player safety.
The 25-year-old defender Benzina, who plays her club football in Morocco, ran out against South Korea in Adelaide to write her name in the history books.
Benzina shared social media posts in the lead-up to the World Cup about wearing a hijab, but has not spoken to the media in Australia and New Zealand about it.
The player spoke to an international media outlet and said it would be a proud moment.
"Lots of work was done over many years, and thank God it had a positive result," she said.
"We hope to play at a high level and honour Moroccans."
Several other sports have lifted hijab bans in recent years including basketball, but it is still not allowed during official football matches in France.
The Moroccan women, coached by Frenchman Reynald Pedros, are at their first Women's World Cup on the back of a historic runners-up finish at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.
They were thrashed 6-0 by Germany in their tournament opener, with Benzina remaining on the bench.
ALSO READ:
The European Commission is suggesting a requirement for importers to procure digital product passports
The decision follows an uptick in the number of arrivals on the shores of southeast England late last summer
A motive behind the brutal crime is yet to be ascertained; however, authorities suspect he was killed over his mounting debts
Fragments of the missile injure nine people, damage a cafe and museum in Taganrog city
He also said that the nation was increasing food supplies to the continent
At Russia-Africa summit, he says over 70% of Ukrainian grain exported under Black Sea grain deal had gone to countries with above-average income
Ulf Kristersson says further requests had been filed with police for permission to hold protests where desecration of Holy Quran was planned
The country has become a major gateway for irregular migrants attempting the perilous sea voyages in often rickety boats in the hopes of a better life in Europe