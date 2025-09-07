  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Sep 07, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 15, 1447 | Fajr 04:43 | DXB weather-sun.svg37.2°C

Microsoft says Azure cloud service disrupted in Middle East by cable cuts in Red Sea

Azure, the world's second largest cloud provider after Amazon's AWS, has rerouted traffic through alternate network paths

Published: Sun 7 Sept 2025, 9:53 AM

Updated: Sun 7 Sept 2025, 10:09 AM

Top Stories

UAE and regional internet users report outages amid Red Sea cable cuts

UAE and regional internet users report outages amid Red Sea cable cuts

UAE authority calls for eclipse prayer during Blood Moon on September 7

UAE authority calls for eclipse prayer during Blood Moon on September 7

Dubai Police track down Indian YouTuber’s lost iPhone, deliver it for free on next flight

Dubai Police track down Indian YouTuber’s lost iPhone, deliver it for free on next flight

Microsoft said on Saturday that its Microsoft Azure users may experience increased latency due to multiple undersea fibre cuts in the Red Sea.

In an updated status message for its Azure system, the company said its users may experience service disruptions on traffic routes through the Middle East.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Meet the Qawwali artist bringing Sufi tradition to Gen-Z

thumb-image

Oman extradites man wanted by UAE for armed assault, stealing gold jewellery

thumb-image

How UAE women over 60 are turning life after retirement into success stories

thumb-image

Indian rupee slips to record low against UAE dirham; apex bank intervention likely

thumb-image

Sharjah Police launch new service for school bus emergencies, accidents

 

"We do expect higher latency on some traffic that previously traversed through the Middle East. Network traffic that does not traverse through the Middle East is not impacted. We'll continue to provide daily updates, or sooner if conditions change," Microsoft said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Some e& and du users in the UAE reported outages between 6pm on Saturday, September 6, and 3am on Sunday, September 7, according to Downdetector. It is not clear whether the outages were caused by the cable cuts in the Red Sea.

As a result of the disruption, Azure, the world's second largest cloud provider after Amazon's AWS, has rerouted traffic through alternate network paths and network traffic is not interrupted.