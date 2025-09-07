Microsoft says Azure cloud service disrupted in Middle East by cable cuts in Red Sea

Microsoft said on Saturday that its Microsoft Azure users may experience increased latency due to multiple undersea fibre cuts in the Red Sea.

In an updated status message for its Azure system, the company said its users may experience service disruptions on traffic routes through the Middle East.

"We do expect higher latency on some traffic that previously traversed through the Middle East. Network traffic that does not traverse through the Middle East is not impacted. We'll continue to provide daily updates, or sooner if conditions change," Microsoft said.

Some e& and du users in the UAE reported outages between 6pm on Saturday, September 6, and 3am on Sunday, September 7, according to Downdetector. It is not clear whether the outages were caused by the cable cuts in the Red Sea.

As a result of the disruption, Azure, the world's second largest cloud provider after Amazon's AWS, has rerouted traffic through alternate network paths and network traffic is not interrupted.