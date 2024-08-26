Media groups call on EU to suspend treaty, impose sanctions on Israel

The move follows the largest clashes between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of the war in Gaza
Some 60 media and rights organisations on Monday urged the European Union to suspend a cooperation accord with Israel and impose sanctions, accusing it of "massacring journalists" in Gaza.
"In response to the unprecedented number of journalists killed and other repeated press freedom violations by the Israeli authorities since the start of the war with Hamas, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and 59 other organisations are calling on the European Union to suspend its Association Agreement with Israel and to adopt targeted sanctions against those responsible", the groups said in a joint statement.
The call came ahead of a meeting by EU foreign ministers in Brussels on August 29.
The period following Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 and Israel's devastating retaliatory assault on the Gaza Strip "has been the deadliest for journalists in decades", the letter said.
"More than 130 Palestinian journalists and media professionals have been killed by the Israeli armed forces in Gaza since October 7. At least 30 of them were killed in the course of their work, three Lebanese journalists and an Israeli journalist have also been (killed) during the same period", it says.
"The targeted or indiscriminate killing of journalists, whether committed deliberately or recklessly, is a war crime", it said.
The EU's association agreements with non-member countries are treaties that govern bilateral relations, including trade.
The agreement's Article 2 stipulates "respect for human rights and democratic principles", said Julie Majerczak, the head of RSF's Brussels office.
"The Israeli government is clearly trampling on this article. The EU, which is Israel's leading trade partner, must draw the necessary conclusions from this and must do everything to ensure that the (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu government stops massacring journalists and respects the right to information and press freedom by opening media access to Gaza," she said.
Among the signatories were the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and Human Rights Watch (HRW).
The move follows the largest clashes between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of the war in Gaza
The dead include 12 pilgrims who had been trying to reach Iran
Fears have spiked that the cross-border violence could lead to all-out conflict between Hezbollah and Israel
The diplomats spoke on condition they were not identified
Movies and television series have become the leading source of travel inspiration, ahead of social networks, according to online travel group Expedia
The town of Dearborn could play a decisive role in deciding the fate of the battleground state in November's presidential election
The new weapon, Palianytsia, is faster and more powerful than the domestically made drones that Kyiv has so far used to fight back against Russia, says Ukraine President
Says he won't shy away from taking unpopular decisions