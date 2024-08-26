Media groups call on EU to suspend treaty, impose sanctions on Israel

Mourners and colleagues holding 'press' signs surround the body of Al Jazeera Arabic journalist Ismail Al Ghoul, killed along with his cameraman Rami Al Refee in an Israeli strike during their coverage of Gaza's Al Shati refugee camp on July 31, 2024. — AFP

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 3:34 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 3:35 PM

Some 60 media and rights organisations on Monday urged the European Union to suspend a cooperation accord with Israel and impose sanctions, accusing it of "massacring journalists" in Gaza.

"In response to the unprecedented number of journalists killed and other repeated press freedom violations by the Israeli authorities since the start of the war with Hamas, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and 59 other organisations are calling on the European Union to suspend its Association Agreement with Israel and to adopt targeted sanctions against those responsible", the groups said in a joint statement.

The call came ahead of a meeting by EU foreign ministers in Brussels on August 29.

The period following Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 and Israel's devastating retaliatory assault on the Gaza Strip "has been the deadliest for journalists in decades", the letter said.

"More than 130 Palestinian journalists and media professionals have been killed by the Israeli armed forces in Gaza since October 7. At least 30 of them were killed in the course of their work, three Lebanese journalists and an Israeli journalist have also been (killed) during the same period", it says.

"The targeted or indiscriminate killing of journalists, whether committed deliberately or recklessly, is a war crime", it said.