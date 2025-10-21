Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits south Iran; no effect in UAE

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck southern Iran on Tuesday, October 21, the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) recorded.

The quake struck at 12.02pm UAE time at a depth of 10km/hr.

The NCM revealed the quake was not felt by residents and did not have any effect in the UAE.

The most recent earthquake, prior to today's, was a 5.5-magnitude one on September 13, followed by a 5.2 magnitude one on September 14.

Meanwhile in August, a 5.9-quake hit the southern part of the country and was felt in the north too.