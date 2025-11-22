  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE's NCM records 5.0-magnitude earthquake in Iraq

Published: Sat 22 Nov 2025, 9:01 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 struck Iraq on Saturday, November22, according to the National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The tremor occurred at 8.29pm UAE time, at a depth of 30km.

Iraq is prone to earthquakes, particularly in its border regions with Iran, due to its location near the boundary of the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates. 

