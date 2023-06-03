UAE

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Yemen

According to the USGS, the quake occurs at a depth of 10 km

File photo

By Reuters

Published: Sat 3 Jun 2023, 11:55 AM

Last updated: Sat 3 Jun 2023, 12:06 PM

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck in the Gulf of Aden region on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the USGS said.

