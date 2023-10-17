UAE

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes southern Iran

The quake was reported at a depth of 10 km

By Reuters

Published: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 9:33 AM

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck southern Iran on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

