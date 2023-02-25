Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Central Turkey region

Maharashtra minister says the central government has approved renaming Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Central Turkey on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
ALSO READ:
Maharashtra minister says the central government has approved renaming Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv
About 109,574 tents, 246 living containers, and 1,500 mobile hygiene units have been brought to the country
Parishes in the country are part of the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia, which is based in Abu Dhabi
Spokesman said China's popular WeChat messaging application not mentioned in discussions
Chinese-owned video-sharing app prohibited on official devices used by staff amid concerns over data protection
The company has said it would also reduce office space, lower discretionary spending, and extend a hiring freeze into 2023 to rein in expenses
Afghanistan’s new rulers have made the former secure enclave their own
SEVEN YEARS AGO, I SHOWED THAT FACEBOOK SOLD DISCRIMINATORY ADS. ITS SYSTEM IS STILL BROKEN