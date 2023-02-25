UAE

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Central Turkey region

This comes after powerful twin quakes left at least 44,218 dead earlier this month

By Reuters

Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 3:01 PM

Last updated: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 3:02 PM

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Central Turkey on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

