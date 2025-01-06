Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits Iran

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hit Southern Iran on Monday, according to the National Seismic Network stations of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The quake hit Southern Iran at 8.59pm local time, and had a depth of 10km.

According to the NCM, the earthquake was not felt by residents in the UAE and had no impact in the country.

Photo: Instagram/NCM