Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's Cairo home robbed, police say

A relative noticed an open window when passing by the home

By Web Desk Published: Sun 12 Mar 2023, 9:15 PM

Popular footballer Mohamed Salah's Cairo home has reportedly been robbed.

Egyptian media say that the Liverpool star has been victim to theft and that authorities are investigating the matter.

Police officials reportedly received a report from Mo Salah's relative who noticed an open window in the house when he was passing by.

When he entered the home, he saw that things had been scattered in one of the rooms and that certain things were missing.

Authorities have reportedly told media that they are investigating the matter and that surveillance videos from the area are being examined.

ALSO READ: