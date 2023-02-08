LIVE: Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll crosses 8,300

Foreign aid arrives in the region, world leaders send their condolences

Published: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 9:07 AM Last updated: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 10:27 AM

The search for survivors of the terrible earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria on Monday continues on Wednesday. Foreign aid from multiple countries, including the UAE, has started arriving in the region.

Rescuers are racing to pull survivors from earthquake rubble before they succumb to cold weather in southern Turkey and war-ravaged northern Syria. As the death toll climbed, despair and anger were growing over the pace of rescue efforts.

To see yesterday's developments, check out KT's live blog.

Here are the latest updates on the earthquake from today:

10.16am: Taliban administration to send earthquake aid to Turkey, Syria

Afghanistan's Taliban administration will send around $165,000 in aid to Turkey and Syria, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Afghanistan is in the grips of a severe economic and humanitarian crisis and is itself the location of one of the United Nation's largest humanitarian aid programs. The Taliban took over in 2021 as foreign forces withdrew, sparking enforcement of sanctions on its banking sector, and no capital has formally recognised its government.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan ... announces a relief package of 10 million Afghanis ($111,024) and 5 million Afghanis ($55,512) to Türkiye and Syria respectively on the basis of shared humanity and Islamic brotherhood," a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement said late on Tuesday.

Many aid groups have partially suspended operations due to a Taliban administration ruling that most female NGO workers could not work, leaving agencies unable to operate many programmes in the conservative country. Western diplomats have said they will not consider formally recognising the administration unless it changes course on women's rights.

Despite the cut of development funding that once formed the backbone of the Afghan state's budget, the World Bank said in a report that the Taliban administration has increased exports - some of it coal to neighbouring Pakistan - and revenue collection remained strong, including from customs duties and mining royalties.

10.16am: Earthquake death toll in Syria surpasses 2,500

The death toll in Syria has surpassed 2,500, according to Syrian state media and a rescue service operating in the insurgent-held northwest.

The White Helmets rescue team said on Twitter the casualty toll in insurgent-held areas has risen to more than 1,280 deaths and more than 2,600 injured.

"The number is expected to rise significantly due to the presence of hundreds of families under the rubble, more than 50 hours after the earthquake," the White Helmets wrote.

Overnight, the Syrian health minister said the number of dead in government-held parts of the country rose to 1,250, the state-run al-Ikhbariya news outlet reported on its Telegram feed. The number of wounded was 2,054, he said.

10am: Earthquake death toll in northwest Syria climbs to more than 1,280

At least 1,280 people were killed in opposition-held northwest Syria by the earthquake, rescuers said on Wednesday.

The White Helmets rescue team said on Twitter that the casualties' toll has risen to more than 1,280 deaths and more than 2,600 injured.

"The number is expected to rise significantly due to the presence of hundreds of families under the rubble, more than 50 hours after the earthquake," it wrote.

9.50am: Death toll rises above 8,300 in Turkey, Syria quake

The death toll from a massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria rose above 8,300 on Wednesday, official data showed, with rescue workers still searching for trapped survivors.

Officials and medics said 5,894 people have died in Turkey and 2,470 in Syria, bringing the total to 8,364.

9.40am: Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rocks Turkey's Nurdagi

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted Nurdagi district, a city in Gaziantep Province of Turkey on Wednesday.

The quake was reported to be at a depth of 10 km, 15 km south of Nurdagi at the location, 37.032°N 36.721°E, reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

8.16am: Search dogs from India, US sent to devastated areas

Nearly 100 firefighters and structural engineers, along with six specially trained dogs, were sent to Turkey from California, USA.

Julie, Romio, Honey and Rambo-- a four-member dog squad from India-- are engaged in rescue operations in earthquake-hit Turkey with their 101-member male colleagues of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The specially trained Labrador breed dog squad, which is an expert in sniffing and other key skills during rescue operations in disaster-hit regions, left India on Tuesday for Turkey with two separate teams of NDRF-- a 51-member team which arrived there in the morning and another 50-member team which reached by the evening.

The dog squad is undertaking search and rescue operations in the affected areas of Turkey which have been devastated on Monday by massive earthquakes.

NDRF Director General Atul Karwal told ANI that the dog squad of the force and the 101 team members are self-contained in all respect and are equipped with all the necessary state-of-the-art search and rescue, and personal safety equipment.

The NDRF team will assist the local authorities of Turkey in relief and rescue operations as per the need, said the officer.

8.09am: Chinese earthquake rescue team arrives in Turkey

An earthquake rescue team dispatched by China's government arrived in Turkey's Adana Airport early on Wednesday, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Wednesday.

The team, comprised of 82 members, brought 20 tonnes of medical and other rescue supplies and equipment, as well as four search-and-rescue dogs, according to CCTV.

The team will cooperate with the local government, the embassy in Turkey, the United Nations and other agencies on missions, including setting up a temporary command, carrying out personnel search and rescue and providing medical aid, CCTV said.

8am: North Korean leader sends condolences to Syrian President

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent condolences to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the North's state media.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that Kim in the message expressed “deep sympathy” and said that Syria under Assad’s leadership would “eradicate the aftermath of the earthquake damage as soon as possible.”

7am: Death toll surpasses 7900, expected to rise

The death toll has soared to at least 7,926, CNN reported citing officials.

At least 5,894 people were killed and 34,810 people injured in Turkey, according to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, who passed the statement on Tuesday, whereas the Syrian Civil Defence, known as the 'White Helmets,' on Tuesday revealed that the number of fatalities in northwest Syria rose to 1,220 and injured to 2,600, reported ANI.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a state of emergency for three months in 10 southern provinces, which were hit by massive earthquakes, Anadolu Agency reported.

12.42am: 2 aid planes from UAE land in Syria

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence in the UAE announced the arrival of two aircraft carrying humanitarian aid at the Damascus Airport as part of the airlift launched to stand by the people affected by the earthquake that struck Syria.

A total of 12 tonnes of essential supplies and several tents to lodge 216 displaced people are part of the initial aid package that falls within the 'Gallant Knight / 2' operation on its first day.

