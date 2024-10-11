'Like a quake', Beirut residents shaken after deadliest Israeli strikes on centre

Photo: AFP

Loud bangs sounded, thick columns of smoke rose and ambulance sirens rang throughout the night as deadly Israeli strikes hit residential areas of central Beirut on Thursday evening.

The Israeli attacks hit two central Beirut locations, killing 22 people and injuring over 100, Lebanon's health ministry said.

They were the deadliest such attacks to target central Beirut since Israel intensified its bombardment campaign on the country two weeks ago.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In the working-class district of Basta, whose inhabitants are largely Sunni and Shiite Muslim, two old buildings of three or four floors had collapsed.

Around a kilometre away (less than a mile), a Beirut resident was still reeling from the terrifying sound of the blast.

"I'm not scared usually, but it was like an earthquake," she said, adding that she wanted to flee the area.

Rescuers pointed large spotlights at the rubble to see in the dark.

Dozens of men, some in yellow vests, worked to clear the debris with shovels, some stepping in mud after a pipe appeared to have burst.

"Watch out, there's a hole over there," one called out.

Several wounded people lay by the side of the road, while others collected their clothes in bags as they prepared to flee the area.

'Such a big shock'

Israel has repeatedly pounded Beirut's southern suburbs, the bastion of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, over the last two weeks but Thursday's raid was only the third time the city centre has been targeted.

At the site of the second strike in the Nweiri neighbourhood, a brand new eight-storey building had been damaged.

Ayman, who lives across the street and declined to give his last name, said he "heard three explosions".

"The kitchen windows exploded... and my son started crying," he said.