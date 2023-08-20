Libya's rival central bank branches reunite

Look: UK PM takes selfies with nurses during hospital visit, vows to get patients 'quicker' care
Rishi Sunak announces 900 more hospital beds across England’s 30 hospitals
Libya's central bank announced on Sunday that its two rival branches in the west and east are reuniting after nearly a decade apart.
The North African country is currently split between Abdelhamid Dbeibah's UN-backed government in the west and another in the east backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.
Libya has seen 12 years of stop-start conflict since the 2011 NATO-backed revolt that toppled strongman Moamer Gadhafi.
On Sunday, the Central Bank of Libya (CBL) said it has "again become a unified sovereign institution", in a statement issued by the governor and his deputy.
The bank had been split since 2014, between the internationally recognised headquarters in Tripoli and another in Bayda in the Haftar-controlled east.
Al Seddik Al Kebir, governor of the Tripoli-based bank, and Marii Moftah Rahil, governor of the rival branch in the east, made the announcement after a meeting attended by consultants and directors of both branches.
The statement said they would "continue efforts to overcome the consequences of the division".
A process to reunify the central bank began in December 2021 after the split caused by power struggles between rival camps, as was also the case with other state institutions.
Rahil became deputy governor as part of the reunification process, and was in Tripoli on Sunday on his first visit to the capital since being appointed head of the Bayda branch by the eastern government's parliament in November 2022.
ALSO READ:
The Tripoli-based CBL oversees the substantial oil revenues of Libya, which boasts the most abundant oil reserves in Africa.
The financial institution is responsible for determining the distribution of funds among state and government entities.
The United Nations said in July 2022 it had finalised the process for launching an independent international audit of the two branches, seen as a major step towards reunification.
"This is an important step towards improving the performance of this sovereign institution," Dbeibah posted on Facebook on Sunday, reaffirming his government's commitment to "strengthening transparency and information procedures".
The existence of two competing branches has hampered the implementation of a single monetary policy, and the Libyan dinar has fallen sharply since the 2011 uprising.
Rishi Sunak announces 900 more hospital beds across England’s 30 hospitals
A Chinese-brokered deal saw the long-time rivals agreeing to restore diplomatic relations and reopen their respective embassies
In March, both the countries agreed to end a diplomatic rift and re-establish relations following years of hostility
While video footage point to power utility lines as the possible cause, social media is flooded with false claims about the tragedy
The chain, one of India's biggest with nearly 400 outlets, joins many McDonald's and Subway stores that have removed tomatoes from menus
Researchers trained an AI model to identify the keystroke sound generated while typing on the 2021 version of Apple’s MacBook Pro
People of both the countries got together at the famous Piccadilly Circus in London and grooved to the popular song 'Teri Mitti' which translates to 'Your Soil'
Veronica Grey sent parcels from post offices and was found out after one of the packages ruptured and leaked onto a postal worker