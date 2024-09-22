E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Libya thwarts bid to smuggle 100kg of gold, 1.5M euros

They were spotted during the security inspection of a flight to Turkey

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Gold bars are seen after Libya's Internal Security Agency thwarted an attempt to smuggle 100kg of gold and 1.5 million euros at Misrata international airport on September 21, 2024. — Reuters
Gold bars are seen after Libya's Internal Security Agency thwarted an attempt to smuggle 100kg of gold and 1.5 million euros at Misrata international airport on September 21, 2024. — Reuters

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 4:09 PM

Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 4:10 PM

Libya's Internal Security Agency said on Saturday it had thwarted an attempt to smuggle 100kg of gold and 1.5 million euros at Misrata international airport during a security check of a flight.

The agency said on its verified Facebook page that the gold bars were found in three suitcases while the money was in one suitcase.


The suitcases were spotted during the security inspection process of a flight to Turkey, said the agency.

A number of pictures posted by the agency showing the confiscated suitcases containing gold bars and bundles of euro banknotes.

Misrata is a port city about 200km east of the capital Tripoli.

The agency added that "those responsible for these suitcases were arrested".

In May, the Tripoli-based attorney-general said it ordered the arrest of director-general of customs and other officials at Misrata international airport over conspiring to smuggle nearly 26,000kg of gold.

Libya has had little peace since a 2011 Nato-backed uprising and it split in 2014 between eastern and western factions.


More news from World