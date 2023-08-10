Lebanon's defence minister safe after gunfire hit car

Interior Minister Bassam Al Mawlawi says probe is on to determine whether it was a targeted attack or the result of stray bullets

Lebanon's caretaker defence minister Maurice Slim was safe on Thursday after his car was hit by gunfire, the country's interior minister said in a statement.

Slim's vehicle was travelling in the Jisr El Bashra neighbourhood on the southeast edge of the capital Beirut on Thursday afternoon when bullets hit a window of his car, according to one security source and one political source.

Interior Minister Bassam Al Mawlawi told reporters on Thursday that security services were investigating the incident to determine whether it was a targeted attack or the result of stray bullets.

"In any case, we thank God for the safety of the minister of defence," Mawlawi said.

A separate security source told Reuters that the bullets were strays and denied there had been an attempt on Slim's life.

The incident came as Lebanon's army was deployed in a Christian village in the mountains southeast of Beirut following a deadly shootout between residents and members of the Hezbollah group.

