Lebanon's defence minister safe after gunfire hit car

Marked by heatwaves and fires all around the world, the previous month was 0.33 degrees Celsius higher than the record set in July 2019 when the average temperature was 16.63C
Lebanon's caretaker defence minister Maurice Slim was safe on Thursday after his car was hit by gunfire, the country's interior minister said in a statement.
Slim's vehicle was travelling in the Jisr El Bashra neighbourhood on the southeast edge of the capital Beirut on Thursday afternoon when bullets hit a window of his car, according to one security source and one political source.
Interior Minister Bassam Al Mawlawi told reporters on Thursday that security services were investigating the incident to determine whether it was a targeted attack or the result of stray bullets.
"In any case, we thank God for the safety of the minister of defence," Mawlawi said.
A separate security source told Reuters that the bullets were strays and denied there had been an attempt on Slim's life.
The incident came as Lebanon's army was deployed in a Christian village in the mountains southeast of Beirut following a deadly shootout between residents and members of the Hezbollah group.
ALSO READ:
Marked by heatwaves and fires all around the world, the previous month was 0.33 degrees Celsius higher than the record set in July 2019 when the average temperature was 16.63C
The storms' spread was massive, with tornado watches and warnings posted across 10 states from Tennessee to New York
It’s travel time. If you are planning a trip to unfamiliar cities and terrains, here are a few apps that could serve you well
'The Exorcist' received 10 Oscar nominations, including one for Friedkin as director
Among those killed were a newborn and a four-year-old girl
Moscow dismisses the talks as a doomed Western attempt to align the Global South behind Kyiv
The batch of common cold syrup branded Cold Out had higher than acceptable limit of contaminants diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol
Her mother Ansreen Bukhari, too, has been found guilty of the “callous and cold-blooded” murder of two men killed in a car chase