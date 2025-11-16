  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Nov 16, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 25, 1447 | Fajr 05:16 | DXB weather-sun.svg31.3°C

Lebanon to complain to UN over wall construction denied by Israel

The concrete T-wall 'crossed the Blue Line, rendering more than 4,000 square metres of Lebanese territory inaccessible to the Lebanese people: UNIFIL

Published: Sun 16 Nov 2025, 1:36 PM

Top Stories

Abu Dhabi desert lights up: Free entry, family fun with night walks through laser arches

Abu Dhabi desert lights up: Free entry, family fun with night walks through laser arches

Sonder exits Dubai? Rental company files for bankruptcy, closes global operations

Sonder exits Dubai? Rental company files for bankruptcy, closes global operations

'I've been in UAE for 58 years’: Meet expat who came to Dubai in a boat in 1967

'I've been in UAE for 58 years’: Meet expat who came to Dubai in a boat in 1967

Lebanon will file a complaint to the United Nations Security Council alleging that Israel is building walls in south Lebanon, an accusation Israel has denied, the Lebanese presidency said on Saturday.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Friday that the Israeli army had built walls in south Lebanon near the UN-demarcated Blue Line, the de facto border.

Recommended For You

GymNation unveils one-tonne billboard in Dubai, setting a global benchmark

GymNation unveils one-tonne billboard in Dubai, setting a global benchmark

The Caden by Prescott introduces Dh650 million lagoon-front homes designed for wellness and innovation

The Caden by Prescott introduces Dh650 million lagoon-front homes designed for wellness and innovation

Trump signs order to lower tariffs on beef, coffee, other goods

Trump signs order to lower tariffs on beef, coffee, other goods

Labubu movie headed for Hollywood as Sony strikes film deal, report says

Labubu movie headed for Hollywood as Sony strikes film deal, report says

Flexible work, marriage leave: UAE rolls out benefits for parents ahead of 'Year of Family'

Flexible work, marriage leave: UAE rolls out benefits for parents ahead of 'Year of Family'

 

When asked by AFP about the accusation, the Israeli military said "the wall does not cross the Blue Line".

President Joseph Aoun's office said he had instructed officials "to file an urgent complaint to the United Nations Security Council against Israel for constructing a concrete wall on Lebanon's southern border exceeding the Blue Line".

He requested that the complaint "be accompanied by reports issued by the United Nations refuting the Israeli denial of the wall's construction".

According to UNIFIL, last month peacekeepers surveyed a concrete T-wall erected by the Israeli army southwest of Yaroun and found that it "crossed the Blue Line, rendering more than 4,000 square metres of Lebanese territory inaccessible to the Lebanese people".

A survey this month of additional construction showed "a section of wall southeast of Yaroun also crossed the Blue Line", the UNIFIL statement added, calling it a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty.

The force said it had informed the Israeli army of the October findings and requested it move the wall.

A ceasefire in November last year sought to end more than a year of hostilities including two months of all-out war between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

The Israeli military said the wall was part of a broader Israeli military plan "whose construction began in 2022".

"Since the start of the war, and as part of lessons learnt from it, the (Israeli military) has been advancing a series of measures, including reinforcing the physical barrier along the northern border," it added.

Under the truce, Israel was to withdraw its forces from south Lebanon, but it has kept them at five areas it deems strategic.

It has also kept up regular strikes on Lebanon, mainly saying it is targeting Hezbollah sites and operatives.