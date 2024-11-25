Lebanon suspends in-person classes in Beirut area till end of December

Photo: Reuters File

Lebanon has suspended in-person classes in the Beirut area until the end of December, the education ministry announced Sunday, citing safety concerns after a series of Israeli air strikes this week.

Education Minister Abbas Halabi announced in a statement "the suspension of in-person teaching" in schools, technical institutes and private higher education institutions in Beirut and parts of the neighbouring Metn, Baabda and Shouf districts starting Monday "for the safety of students, educational institutions and parents, in light of the current dangerous conditions".

On November 23, an Israeli airstrike killed at least 20 people in central Beirut, Lebanon's health ministry said, one of the deadliest strikes on the heart of the capital since Israel began its assault against Hezbollah in September.