Lebanon state news agency reports Israeli raid on southern Beirut

A woman walks with children while crossing from Lebanon into Syria on foot at the Masnaa border crossing, after an Israeli strike, as they flee the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Al Masnaa, Lebanon, on October 27, 2024. — Reuters

Lebanon's state news agency on Sunday reported an Israeli raid on southern Beirut, after Israel's army issued a fresh evacuation call.

The official National News Agency (NNA) said shortly after midnight that Israel had "targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut".

The Israeli army had earlier urged residents of two neighbourhoods in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital to evacuate their homes.

"You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests, against which the IDF will operate in the near future," military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on social media platform X, using an acronym for the Israeli army.

The evacuation call included maps showing buildings that would be targeted in Burj al-Barajneh and Hadath.

On Saturday, Israeli army dynamited houses in Lebanese border villages, as Israel said it used 400 tonnes of explosives to destroy a Hezbollah tunnel, more than a month into an all-out war.

The NNA said "the army of the Israeli enemy has since dawn blown up and destroyed houses" in the border village of Adaisseh.

The NNA also reported "large explosions" in the border village of Kfar Kila, saying the blasts were heard across the south as columns of smoke rose above the area.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee said 400 tonnes of explosives were used to blow up a "strategic underground facility" in southern Lebanon.

The "tunnel" was more than 1.5 kilometres (around a mile) long, Adraee said.

The Israeli military had earlier reported "the explosion of a large quantity of explosives in Lebanon" that was strong enough to trigger earthquake warnings in large parts of Israel.