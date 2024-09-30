Lebanon PM Mikati and Britain call for restraint by all sides

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati meets French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot in Beirut on September 30, 2024. — AFP

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 4:26 PM

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Monday called for a ceasefire in the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah during a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Beirut.

"The key to the solution is to put an end to the Israeli aggression against Lebanon and to revive the appeal launched by the United States and France...in favour of a ceasefire," Mikati said, according to a statement from his office.

Barrot arrived in Beirut on Sunday, the first foreign diplomat to visit Lebanon since Israel escalated its strikes against Hezbollah strongholds.

Mikati added that the "priority is applying resolution 1701" of the United Nations Security Council, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

The French envoy's visit came as a deadly strike hit a building in the centre of the Lebanese capital.

Israeli strikes have been largely concentrated on Hezbollah's strongholds in the south and east of the country, and in south Beirut.

Britain on Monday said that all sides should seek de-escalation and a ceasefire after Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon, reiterating that the region needs to pull back from the brink.

"We are ironclad in our support for Israel's right to self-defence," a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer said. "But our very clear message now is, on all sides, (for) all parties to show restraint." Israel has hit Lebanon with a two-week wave of attacks, eliminating Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and several commanders but also killing around 1,000 Lebanese and forcing one million to flee their homes. Hezbollah has pledged to confront any Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon. "We want to see all sides step back from the brink," he said. "Any further escalation must be avoided. A ceasefire will provide the space necessary to find the political solution that is necessary to secure peace in the region." Starmer and other government ministers have also called on British nationals to leave Lebanon on commercial flights while it is still possible. The spokesperson said that the government was working on all contingency planning needed in relation to the situation in Lebanon.

"What we're focused on at the moment is securing extra spaces on commercial flights for those who do want to leave, and obviously reiterating our calls for those (people) to leave and to register their presence with us and book the first available flights," he said.