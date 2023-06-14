Lebanon parliament fails to elect a president for 12th time

The failed vote will deepen sectarian tensions in the country, already mired in one of the world's worst economic crises

Lebanese MPs attend the 12th session to elect a new president in the capital Beirut's downtown district on Wednesday. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 12:54 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 1:22 PM

Lebanon's parliament failed to elect a president on Wednesday at its 12th attempt, with neither Hezbollah-backed candidate Suleiman Frangieh nor former finance minister Jihad Azour securing enough votes to win the first round of voting.

The failed vote will deepen sectarian tensions in Lebanon, already mired in one of the world's worst economic crises and facing unprecedented political paralysis with its cabinet only partially empowered and its legislature fractured.