Lebanon says army will begin implementing Hezbollah disarmament plan

The Lebanese military will begin implementing its plan to disarm Iran-backed Hezbollah, information minister Paul Morcos said following a government session discussing the matter on Friday.

"The Lebanese army will begin implementing the (Hezbollah disarmament) plan, but in accordance with the available capabilities, which are limited in terms of logistics, material and human resources," Morcos said when speaking to journalists after the session.

The cabinet decided to keep the details of the army's plan "secret" according to a statement read by Morcos, and did not set a timeframe for implementation, cautioning that the army had limited capabilities.

A national divide over Hezbollah's disarmament has taken centre stage in Lebanon since last year's devastating war with Israel, which upended a power balance long dominated by the Iran-backed Shi'ite Muslim group.

On Friday, Lebanon's cabinet met for three hours, which included the plan's presentation by army commander Rodolphe Haykal.

Morcos told reporters after the session that the government welcomed the plan but stopped short of saying the cabinet had formally passed it. He said the army would begin implementing the plan according to its logistical, material and personnel capabilities, which might require "additional time (and) additional effort".