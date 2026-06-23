Lebanon unveils $500,000 golden residency scheme to boost investment inflows

Lebanon is considering introducing a golden residency programme for non-resident investors as part of efforts to attract capital and prepare for the next phase of economic recovery.

The proposal was discussed by the Lebanese Parliament’s Finance and Budget Committee during a meeting on June 22, 2026.

Committee chairman MP Ibrahim Kanaan said the government has proposed granting a golden residency permit to non-resident foreigners and Lebanese expatriates seeking tax residency, provided they invest at least $500,000 in one of three sectors.

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According to details Kanaan provided to L’Orient-Le Jour, applicants could deposit the funds in a bank, invest in a Lebanese company or purchase property, subject to existing laws governing foreign ownership.

The proposal requires the money to be transferred from abroad and subjected to strict compliance checks to prevent money laundering.

Family members would also be eligible, with an annual fee of at least $50,000 per person seeking tax residency status.

Kanaan said the measure would help create jobs, generate state revenues and encourage investment once economic conditions improve.

If Parliament approves the law and it is implemented, Lebanon’s General Security would likely handle applications, he said. Lawmakers also discussed easing procedures for Lebanese expatriates compared with foreign applicants, though the idea remains under consideration.

The proposal was among several draft laws discussed by the Finance and Budget Committee, which also reviewed measures related to notary fees and housing loans.

Kanaan said the committee plans to meet twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays, with a focus on reforms and issues affecting citizens’ livelihoods.