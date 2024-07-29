Lebanon FM says diplomatic efforts ongoing to rein in awaited Israeli retaliation

Women stand near their luggage in front of the Middle East Airlines offices at the Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport on July 28, 2024. — Reuters

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 1:18 PM

A flurry of diplomatic activity is underway to contain an expected Israeli response against Hezbollah, Lebanon's top diplomat said, after an attack blamed on the group killed civilians in the annexed Golan Heights.

On Sunday, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant had vowed to "hit the enemy hard" after rocket fire from Lebanon killed 12 minors, raisings fears the war in Gaza could spread.

Israel has accused Lebanon's Hezbollah movement of firing a Falaq-1 Iranian rocket, but the Iran-backed group -- which has regularly targeted Israeli military positions -- said it had "no connection" to the incident.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said the United States, France and others were trying to contain the escalation, in an interview late Sunday with local broadcaster Al-Jadeed.

"Israel will escalate in a limited way and Hezbollah will respond in a limited way... These are the assurances we've received," Bou Habib said.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati had also said that "talks are ongoing with international, European and Arab sides to protect Lebanon and ward off dangers," in a statement Sunday.

The rocket fire in Majdal Shams, whose population is Arabic-speaking Druze, prompted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to return early from the United States.

On Sunday, the White House said the deadly rocket fire was "conducted by Lebanese Hezbollah".