Lebanon building collapse toll rises to 9, civil defence says

The death toll in a building collapse in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli on Sunday climbed to nine, a civil defence official said — the second such incident in weeks.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported "the collapse of an old building" in Tripoli's Bab al-Tabbaneh neighbourhood, the poorest in the impoverished city. Rescuers were still searching for survivors.

Security personnel evacuated adjacent buildings fearing further collapses, it added.

An AFP correspondent saw teams of rescue workers toiling into the night on the rubble of the collapsed structure, as ambulances stood by.

Civil defence director general Imad Khreish told local media that nine people had been killed but that six others who were rescued were taken to hospital.

The building consisted of two blocks, each containing six apartments, he added. Residents estimated some 22 people were inside at the time of the collapse, he said.

Local activist Jumana al-Shahal told AFP at the site that the incident was "a testament to the accumulated neglect of this forgotten city".

Mayor Abdel Hamid Karimeh told journalists "we declare Tripoli a disaster-stricken city" due to unsafe buildings.

"Thousands of our people in Tripoli are threatened due to years of neglect," he said. "The situation is beyond the capabilities of the Tripoli municipality."

'Years of neglect'

This latest disaster came after another deadly building collapse in Tripoli late last month.

After Sunday's incident, the NNA reported that angry young men took to the streets on motorbikes, some heading "to the offices of some politicians" and vandalising metal barriers there.

In January, the head of the higher relief authority, Bassam Nablusi, citing Tripoli municipality statistics, said 105 buildings required "immediate warning notices to their residents to evacuate".

Local media reported the structure that collapsed on Sunday was not included in a list of buildings at imminent risk.

Lebanon is dotted with derelict buildings, and many inhabited structures are in an advanced state of disrepair.

Many buildings were built illegally, especially during the 1975-1990 civil war, while some owners have added new floors to existing apartment blocks without permits.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the government was ready to provide housing allowances to residents of buildings requiring evacuation.

In a statement, he decried a "humanitarian catastrophe" that he said was caused by "long years of accumulated neglect".

His office said he had summoned the justice and interior ministers for an emergency meeting.

Investigation ordered

Justice Minister Adel Nassar asked the public prosecutor in the north to open an immediate investigation into the incident, the NNA said, reporting that procedures had begun.

A recent report by research and design firm Public Works Studio said several buildings fully or partially collapsed in Tripoli in January.

It cited causes including unplanned urban expansion and a lack of proper construction oversight.

In 2024, rights group Amnesty International said "thousands of people" were still living in unsafe buildings in Tripoli more than a year after a major earthquake centred on Turkey and neighbouring Syria had had weakened the structures.

Even before the February 2023 quake, Tripoli residents "had raised the alarm about their dire housing situation, caused by decades of neglect and contractors' lack of compliance with safety regulations", it said.

The situation was compounded by Lebanon's years-long economic crisis meaning residents could not afford repairs or alternative housing, it added, urging authorities to "urgently... assess the safety of buildings across the country".