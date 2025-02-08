Lebanon army says returned fire coming from Syria in border area

People wait at the entrance of the Al-Masnaa eastern Lebanese border crossing with Syria, after Syria imposed new restrictions on the entry of Lebanese citizens. Photo: AFP File

The Lebanese army said it had responded to incoming fire from across the Syrian border on Saturday, two days after the new authorities in Damascus said they had launched operations against smugglers in the area.

Following directives from President Joseph Aoun, "the army command issued orders to military units deployed on the northern and eastern borders to respond to the sources of fire launched from Syrian territory," it said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"These units have begun responding with appropriate weapons, in light of recent clashes".