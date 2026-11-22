Lebanon's army on Sunday, November 22, announced the arrest of three people accused of smuggling more than 260 kilograms (573 pounds) of explosives from Syria, after a separate shipment belonging to Hezbollah was seized last month.

"As a result of surveillance and monitoring operations along the northern and eastern borders, an army unit seized approximately 264 kilograms of explosives... smuggled from Syrian territory," the army said in a statement. It said three suspects had been arrested and an investigation launched.

A Lebanese security source also told AFP the explosives entered Lebanon from Syria via rugged terrain and an "illegal crossing point", adding the three arrested men were "civilian smugglers with no party affiliation".

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While the army's statement did not mention Hezbollah, pressure has been mounting on the Iran-backed group, and a judicial source told AFP on Wednesday that five Hezbollah members had been charged with recruiting and arming others.

The five were arrested earlier this month in northern Lebanon, a predominantly Christian region far from Hezbollah's main strongholds, the source said.

They were charged with "forming an armed group, recruiting members, equipping them and supplying them with weapons", it added.

A Hezbollah MP on Friday slammed the decision, saying the individuals had been "arbitrarily detained".

"This unacceptable and condemnable prosecution... constitutes a dangerous course of action," said lawmaker Hussein al-Hajj Hassan.

"It raises serious questions about the motives and objectives behind these practices," he added.

Hezbollah media officer Youssef al-Zein said last week only one of the five was a member of the group and had not been carrying out a "party-related mission at the time of their arrest".

Last month, a Lebanese court charged 13 people for their alleged involvement in shipping explosives to Hezbollah, after authorities seized the half-tonne cargo.

In a rare acknowledgement, the group said the vehicle and its load "belong to the resistance" against Israel and demanded that the shipment be returned.