Lebanese imposter pretends to be Saudi prince, dupes politicians

Lebanese authorities are investigating an imposter who posed as a Saudi prince, extorting several politicians with the help of a religious figure, a judicial official said on Wednesday.

A former prime minister and several other politicians were caught up in the scandal that exposed the country's deep-rooted corruption.

The imposter, a car mechanic named Mustapha Al Hasian, and his accomplice sheikh Khaldun Oraymet, were arrested late last year and the investigations were "nearing completion", the official told AFP.

The official said there was "no evidence of the involvement of any foreign agencies or entities in the case", adding that initial findings indicated that only the two men were involved in "extortion operations".

Hasian, who spoke in a perfect Saudi dialect, pretended to be a prince from the kingdom's royal court named "Abu Omar" and went as far as giving orders to politicians and telling them which political line to adopt.

Oraymet, the sheikh, gave Hasian the numbers of politicians he knew, along with information about them.

The imposter promised them that Riyadh would support their appointment to positions of power in Lebanon in exchange for money, according to the official.

"A number of politicians who were contacted by Abu Omar gave their testimonies as witnesses and acknowledged the fact," the official said.

"They insisted that the money they paid was provided in the form of social and health assistance to associations or individuals, and not in exchange for political services."