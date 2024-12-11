Lebanese haunted by Assad say his fall is 'divine justice'

A woman reacts as people look at bodies, believed to be of prisoners from Sednaya prison, according to forensic official Zaher al-Taqesh, at Al Mojtahed hospital in Damascus, Syria, December 10, 2024. — Reuters

Many in Lebanon who suffered through decades of brutal rule in Syria that extended across the border say the fall of longtime leader Bashar Al Assad is "divine justice", but want him held accountable.

For almost 30 years, the government of Hafez Al Assad and then his son Bashar -- whom rebels ousted on Sunday after 13 years of war -- held Lebanon in a stranglehold.

The Syrian army entered the country in 1976 as part of an Arab force that was supposed to put an end to Lebanon's civil war, which began a year earlier.

But instead it became the dominant military and political force, looming over all aspects of Lebanese life.

Syrian forces only quit Lebanon in 2005 after enormous pressure following the assassination of former prime minister Rafic Hariri, a killing attributed to Damascus and its ally Hezbollah.

A United Nations-backed court in 2022 sentenced two Hezbollah members in absentia to life imprisonment for the crime.

"Divine justice has been served, even if there has been no punishment" for Assad, said Rania Ghanem Gantous, who maintains her father Antoine Ghanem was killed by Syrian forces in a 2007 car bomb blast near his east Beirut home.

"We want to see those who committed these crimes punished here on earth," said Gantous, whose father was a lawmaker with Lebanese Christian Kataeb (Phalange) party, which opposed the Syrian presence.

Gantous said the fall of Assad was a "glorious day", but that she was torn between "joy and sadness".

"My father's death was a terrible loss and I miss him a lot," she said, adding she was also "happy for the end of the tyranny" of the Assad family's rule "after 50 years of oppression".

Zaher Eido expressed similar sentiment, 17 years after his father Walid Eido was assassinated in a 2007 car bomb.

Another son of the former lawmaker from Hariri's Future Movement was also killed in the blast.

"The fall of the regime in Damascus has lifted the spirits of my mother and those who have endured its repression," Eido told AFP.

But with "a father who was a judge, and a brother who was a lawyer, I believe justice will not be served until Bashar al-Assad is tried and his punishment, whether death or life in prison or something else, is served", he added.

The evening of Assad's ouster, Lebanese television channel LBCI began its news broadcast announcing that "he who committed the worst butchery, murders, explosions and arrests, whether in Syria, Lebanon or against the Palestinians, has fallen".

Fireworks lit up the sky over another local broadcaster MTV, whose journalists began the news programme displaying photographs of presumed victims of Assad's government.