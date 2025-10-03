  • search in Khaleej Times
Last Gaza flotilla boat intercepted by Israel, organisers say

Gaza-bound flotilla carrying aid and pro-Palestinian activists on Wednesday were targeted by multiple drones

Published: Fri 3 Oct 2025, 1:00 PM

Man arrested in Dubai for running illegal hair transplant 'clinic'

Some UAE pet owners say inflated vet bills deter adoption, strain families

UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh30,000 after filming woman without her consent

The organisers of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla said Israel intercepted its last remaining boat on Friday, after the interceptions of its fellow vessels drew protests worldwide.

"Marinette, the last remaining boat of the Global Sumud Flotilla, was intercepted at 10.29am (0729 GMT) local time, approximately 42.5 nautical miles from Gaza," the flotilla said on Telegram, adding that Israeli naval forces had "illegally intercepted all 42 of our vessels — each carrying humanitarian aid, volunteers, and the determination to break Israel's illegal siege on Gaza."

Organisers of a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying aid and pro-Palestinian activists said Wednesday that several of their boats had been targeted by multiple drones.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said more than a dozen explosions were heard around the flotilla as it sailed off Greece late on Tuesday, with damage caused by "unidentified objects" dropped on deck.

"Multiple drones, unidentified objects dropped, communications jammed and explosions heard from a number of boats," it said.