Wed, Oct 09, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 6, 1446 | DXB °C

Kuwaiti pilot killed after jet crashes during training

The crash took place Wednesday afternoon; investigation launched

  • Web Desk
  • Updated: Wed 9 Oct 2024, 6:35 PM

Top Stories

Gold prices in Dubai see big drop, lose Dh4 per gram

UAE's cyber authority warns Samsung users of 28 'high-risk' vulnerabilities

UAE: New Etihad Rail passenger train station in Fujairah revealed

Image used for representational purpose. Photo: AFP file

Image used for representational purpose. Photo: AFP file

A pilot was killed when an F-18 fighter jet belonging to the Kuwaiti Air Force crashed on Wednesday afternoon.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Recommended For You

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Karachi

UAE's cyber authority warns Samsung users of 28 'high-risk' vulnerabilities

Abu Dhabi bans toxic garden plant; allows 6-month time for safe removal

Dubai to add over 100,000 new apartments, villas, easing pressure on rental prices

UAE: How minors can conduct trade, minimum age to start a business; all you need to know

 

Quoting the official spokesman of the Ministry of Defence, Colonel Hamad Al-Saqr, the Kuwait News Agency reported that the pilot was carrying out a training flight mission in the northern part of the country.

According to KUNA, an investigation has been launched to find out the cause of the crash and other details.


ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story