Kuwaiti pilot killed after jet crashes during training

A pilot was killed when an F-18 fighter jet belonging to the Kuwaiti Air Force crashed on Wednesday afternoon.

Quoting the official spokesman of the Ministry of Defence, Colonel Hamad Al-Saqr, the Kuwait News Agency reported that the pilot was carrying out a training flight mission in the northern part of the country.