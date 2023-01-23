Kuwait prime minister submits cabinet resignation

Kuwaiti parliament members attend a session of the National Assembly at its headquarters in Kuwait City on January 10, 2023. — AFP file

Published: Mon 23 Jan 2023

Kuwait's government resigned on Monday three months after it was sworn in, state media reported.

The outgoing cabinet is the third to be formed by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah since he took the helm of the government in August.

The prime minister submitted the cabinet's resignation to Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the official KUNA news agency said.

The resignation nullified plans by lawmakers to question two ministers on Tuesday, over management of state finances and a debt relief bill that would see the state buy personal loans of Kuwaiti citizens.

Lawmakers had been pressing the government to approve the bill, that ministers argued would be a heavy cost to the state. — AFP