Kuwaiti power, desalination plant damaged in Iran attack; fire extinguished

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

A power generation and water desalination station in Kuwait was damaged in an Iranian attack, causing a fire and the disruption of a large number of electricity generation units, Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said on Friday.

Earlier, Kuwait's Army announced responding to hostile drones and missiles targeting the country. Three other Arab countries, Jordan, Bahrain and Qatar, also reported engaging projectiles. The attacks come amid renewed flare-ups between the US and Iran after a peace MoU brought fragile ceasefire in the war which broke out on February 28.

The US Central Command said they completed strikes on Iranian targets, in the sixth consecutive night of US attacks against the Islamic Republic. Iranian state media claimed that six bridges, a train station and an airport were hit in the latest wave of attacks.

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Emergency response activated in Kuwait

Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy denounced the "heinous Iranian aggression" on the power generation and water desalination plant, reassuring the publich that it will continue to keep them informed of developments.

The plant was damaged due to the attack and a fire broke out. A large number of electricity generation units were also hit. "The incident prompted the activation of emergency response plans and immediate action to contain its impact and maintain the stability of the national power grid," the ministry explained.

Teams from Kuwait's Fire Force acted swiftly to contain the blaze, and managed to extinguish it. They continue to work to maintain the stability of the electricity network in the country and ensure uninterrupted service. The national power grid, the ministry clarified, is under continuous monitoring and all necessary measures to minimise any potential impact on the electricity system will be taken.

To support the stability of the grid, authorities called on citizens and residents in Kuwait to cooperate "during this exceptional period by reducing their electricity consumption", noting that doing so would also enable technical teams to manage the system efficiently, and help ensure uninterrupted electricity service across the country.

"Every contribution to reducing electricity consumption strengthens the power grid's ability to overcome this phase and supports repair work and the restoration of the damaged facilities as quickly as possible," the ministry said, stressing that work is ongoing to restore the affected generation units to service as quickly as possible, while adhering to the highest safety standards.