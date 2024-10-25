Fri, Oct 25, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 22, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Kuwait: Man arrested for attacking girl in shopping mall after video goes viral

A beating assault has one of the most severe penalties in Kuwait's Penal Code

Published: Fri 25 Oct 2024, 3:00 PM

Updated: Fri 25 Oct 2024, 3:00 PM

A man was arrested for beating a girl at one of Kuwait's shopping malls, the country's Ministry of Interior said on Friday.

A video of the beating incident went viral on social media.


In a post on X, the ministry said a court case has been filed against the man who was apprehended after keeping a low profile for a while.

Commenting on the girl's health, it added that she is fine and has left the hospital.

A beating assault has one of the most severe penalties in Kuwait's Penal Code.

It entails an imprisonment penalty of up to two years and a fine, or one of these two penalties, for anyone who deliberately beats, wounds or injures another person.

