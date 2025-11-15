Kuwait arrests 8 over illegal medical practice, stolen government medicines

Kuwaiti authorities have uncovered an illegal medical operation inside a residence in Farwaniya, where unlicensed treatment and the sale of medicines were being carried out, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday (November 15).

During the raid, officers arrested four Asian nationals. One suspect was caught practising medicine without a licence, while the other three had been visiting the makeshift clinic to receive treatment.

Investigations also exposed a separate network involved in delivering government-issued medications in exchange for money. Three more Asian nationals were arrested for transporting the medicines to the main suspect outside legal channels.

Further probes revealed that an employee at a government health centre — also of Asian nationality — had been stealing medicines from the facility and supplying them to the group. This brought the total number of suspects to eight, all now in custody.

The Ministry of Interior said legal measures have been taken against all involved. Authorities are coordinating with the Ministry of Health’s pharmaceutical regulators to secure the seized medications.

The raid was conducted under the directives of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousuf Saud Al-Sabah, as part of joint efforts between the Security Directorates Sector and the Criminal Security Sector to clamp down on unlawful medical practices.