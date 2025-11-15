  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Nov 15, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 24, 1447 | Fajr 05:15 | DXB clear.png29.1°C

Kuwait arrests 8 over illegal medical practice, stolen government medicines

Authorities are coordinating with the Ministry of Health’s pharmaceutical regulators to secure the seized medications

Published: Sat 15 Nov 2025, 6:07 PM

Top Stories

Selling Nol cards, leading Dubai Metro: Meet one of UAE's first Emirati rail operations head

Selling Nol cards, leading Dubai Metro: Meet one of UAE's first Emirati rail operations head

50% RTA fine discount, 'cheap' luxury hotels: How scammers trap UAE residents

50% RTA fine discount, 'cheap' luxury hotels: How scammers trap UAE residents

Sharjah: Sudanese publishing houses to be exempted from SIBF participation fees

Sharjah: Sudanese publishing houses to be exempted from SIBF participation fees

Kuwaiti authorities have uncovered an illegal medical operation inside a residence in Farwaniya, where unlicensed treatment and the sale of medicines were being carried out, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday (November 15).

During the raid, officers arrested four Asian nationals. One suspect was caught practising medicine without a licence, while the other three had been visiting the makeshift clinic to receive treatment.

Recommended For You

Dubai Chambers opens New York office to strengthen UAE-US business ties

Dubai Chambers opens New York office to strengthen UAE-US business ties

Watch: UAE President meets Sheikh Mohammed, Dubai Crown Prince

Watch: UAE President meets Sheikh Mohammed, Dubai Crown Prince

UAE vs Iraq: Luanzinho's goal leads to hard-fought draw in World Cup playoff

UAE vs Iraq: Luanzinho's goal leads to hard-fought draw in World Cup playoff

UAE President honours first Emirati family to donate their 5-year-old child’s organs

UAE President honours first Emirati family to donate their 5-year-old child’s organs

NMC Healthcare offers free health checks on World Diabetes Day

NMC Healthcare offers free health checks on World Diabetes Day

 

Investigations also exposed a separate network involved in delivering government-issued medications in exchange for money. Three more Asian nationals were arrested for transporting the medicines to the main suspect outside legal channels.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Further probes revealed that an employee at a government health centre — also of Asian nationality — had been stealing medicines from the facility and supplying them to the group. This brought the total number of suspects to eight, all now in custody.

The Ministry of Interior said legal measures have been taken against all involved. Authorities are coordinating with the Ministry of Health’s pharmaceutical regulators to secure the seized medications.

The raid was conducted under the directives of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousuf Saud Al-Sabah, as part of joint efforts between the Security Directorates Sector and the Criminal Security Sector to clamp down on unlawful medical practices.