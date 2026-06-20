Kuwait arrests 4 fugitives in $180 million embezzlement case

Kuwaiti authorities have arrested four fugitives wanted in connection with embezzlement and public funds cases involving losses estimated at $180 million, the Ministry of Interior said.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the suspects had been attempting to evade arrest and avoid serving court-issued judgments. They were apprehended following an intensive manhunt involving investigations, surveillance operations, and field searches across several parts of the country.

The arrests were carried out by the Criminal Enforcement Investigations Department under the General Department for the Enforcement of Judgments.

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Authorities said efforts to track down individuals wanted by the courts are continuing, adding that security teams are working around the clock to locate and arrest convicted persons who attempt to go into hiding.

The ministry also urged individuals with outstanding court judgments against them to surrender and regularise their legal status, warning that those who fail to do so could face arrest operations and other legal measures.

Officials said enforcement campaigns will continue as part of efforts to uphold the rule of law and ensure court rulings are carried out.