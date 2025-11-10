US envoy Jared Kushner in Jerusalem to press Gaza truce

US envoy Jared Kushner met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Monday as Washington pressed efforts to ensure the fragile Gaza ceasefire holds.

The truce, in effect since October 10, has largely halted the war that erupted after Hamas's surprise attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

As part of its first stage, a series of prisoner and hostage exchanges have taken place in recent weeks.

Netanyahu's office confirmed his meeting with Kushner but did not provide further details.

Israeli media said his visit coincided with ongoing US efforts to stabilise the truce and lay groundwork for its next phase.

The second stage of the truce aims to tackle some of the most sensitive issues: Hamas's disarmament, Gaza reconstruction, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Hamas has repeatedly insisted that giving up its weapons is a red line.

Plans also include deploying an "international stabilisation force" coordinated by US troops to maintain security across the territory.