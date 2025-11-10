  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Nov 10, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 19, 1447 | Fajr 05:13 | DXB weather-sun.svg30.4°C

US envoy Jared Kushner in Jerusalem to press Gaza truce

Israeli media says Kushner's visit coincides with ongoing US efforts to stabilise the truce and lay groundwork for its next phase

Published: Mon 10 Nov 2025, 5:00 PM

Top Stories

Filipino chef who helped create viral Dubai chocolate unveils new Abu Dhabi flavour

Filipino chef who helped create viral Dubai chocolate unveils new Abu Dhabi flavour

Some UAE schools to count absences as double from November 10 to 19

Some UAE schools to count absences as double from November 10 to 19

UAE: Lulu founder Yusuff Ali gets signed copy of Dubai Ruler's book

UAE: Lulu founder Yusuff Ali gets signed copy of Dubai Ruler's book

US envoy Jared Kushner met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Monday as Washington pressed efforts to ensure the fragile Gaza ceasefire holds.

The truce, in effect since October 10, has largely halted the war that erupted after Hamas's surprise attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Recommended For You

China's factory-gate deflation eases in October, consumer prices rise

China's factory-gate deflation eases in October, consumer prices rise

Pakistan commits to 'dialogue' despite Afghan talks ending

Pakistan commits to 'dialogue' despite Afghan talks ending

Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians reach record number in October, UN reports

Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians reach record number in October, UN reports

What does UAE law say about car insurance costs, conditions?

What does UAE law say about car insurance costs, conditions?

Over 10,000 US flights delayed on Sunday: Worst day for aviation since shutdown began

Over 10,000 US flights delayed on Sunday: Worst day for aviation since shutdown began

 

As part of its first stage, a series of prisoner and hostage exchanges have taken place in recent weeks.

Netanyahu's office confirmed his meeting with Kushner but did not provide further details.

Israeli media said his visit coincided with ongoing US efforts to stabilise the truce and lay groundwork for its next phase.

The second stage of the truce aims to tackle some of the most sensitive issues: Hamas's disarmament, Gaza reconstruction, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Hamas has repeatedly insisted that giving up its weapons is a red line.

Plans also include deploying an "international stabilisation force" coordinated by US troops to maintain security across the territory.