Khamenei directs Iran's parliament to focus on economic stability in post-war agenda

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

In a direct directive to the Twelfth Majlis, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, on Thursday, signalled a strategic shift toward economic consolidation as the nation navigates the challenges of a post-war environment.

In a message marking the third year of the current parliament's tenure, the Supreme Leader outlined a comprehensive agenda designed to stabilise the Iranian economy. He emphasised that the legislative branch must now function as a pillar of national recovery, focusing on critical metrics including inflation control and liquidity management.

In a post on X, he said, "Parliament members should prioritize economic stability, inflation reduction, liquidity management, production prosperity, reform of the Seventh Development Plan, and the addition of provisions related to the renovation and reconstruction of damages from the second and third imposed wars as their main agenda, and delineate the roadmap for the government's actions and other sectors in the current conditions and the post-war era."

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He added, "Representatives of the nation must devote all their energies to synergistic governance with the government, on the path of merit-based modernization of the country, resolving the people's concerns--especially economic and livelihood issues--revitalizing production and employment, advancing science and industry, elevating culture and ethics, combating financial corruption, controlling inflation and price hikes, and eradicating deprivation."

Khamenei called on all fellow Iranians to be united.

"It is essential that each and every devoted soul whose heart beats for Islam and the Revolution, or for the independence and glory of Iran, strive more than ever to safeguard the unity of the nation's cohesive and interconnected ranks, and not turn unwarranted differences--or even warranted ones--into conflict and division, but rather, in word and deed, embody the solidarity and unity of the nation," he said.

He warned that the enemy plans to create divisions in their society amid the war.

"The enemy's plan and scheme, following the imposed war, economic pressures, and the advertising and political siege, is to create division and social disintegration in order to compensate for the defeats in the military field and to bring the nation to its knees," he said.

Khamenei called upon all Iranians, specifically political and intellectual elites, to prioritise unity as the country's primary safeguard against external attempts to fracture its society.

"Thanks to the great divine blessing of national unity, the attention of all members of the nation--especially intellectual and political elites, including members of parliament--to safeguarding this unity, avoiding trivial political differences, and refraining from highlighting social distinctions," he said.

The message comes as the US Central Command earlier in the day said that Iran launched a ballistic missile toward Kuwait that was successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces.

In a post on X, the CENTCOM said, "At 10:17 p.m. ET on May 27, Iran launched a ballistic missile toward Kuwait that was successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces. This egregious ceasefire violation by the Iranian regime occurred hours after Iranian forces launched five one-way attack drones that posed a clear threat in and near the Strait of Hormuz. All drones were successfully intercepted by U.S. forces which also prevented a sixth drone launch from an Iranian ground control site in Bandar Abbas. U.S. Central Command and regional partners remain vigilant and measured as we continue to defend our forces and interests from unjustified Iranian aggression."

Iranian Embassy in India announced that it fired the missile in response to US attack earlier.

In a post on X, it said, "IRGC: Following the US military's predawn attack today using aerial projectiles on a site near Bandar Abbas Airport, the American airbase from which the attack originated was targeted at 4:50 a.m."

The United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia have condemned a missile attack on a US airbase in Kuwait with only the UAE expressly naming Iran as responsible for the "terrorist attacks".

In statements shared on social media, the foreign ministries of the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia said they consider the attack "a flagrant violation" of Kuwait's sovereignty, and expressed their countries' "full solidarity" with Kuwait and "support for all measures" it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security and stability.

The head of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi, also denounced the attack by Iran.

"The secretary-general pointed out that the continuation of these treacherous attacks is a flagrant violation of the principles of international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and the principles of good neighbourliness," Al Jazeera quoted the statement as saying.