Jordan says its Syria strikes targeted Daesh, killing more than 20 militants

Jordan said its air force targeted Daesh in Syria and killed more than 20 the group's militants in strikes on southern Syria on Monday night. The attacks, which the kingdom said were conducted in coordination with Damascus, avoided known civilian areas, Jordan's Government Communication Minister, Mohammed al-Momani, said on X on Tuesday.

Syrian authorities had said the Jordanian strikes killed seven people, including ⁠three children and a woman, in a preliminary report issued on Monday night.

During a press conference in Amman, Al-Momani said Jordan regrets civilian casualties in Syria and is following up with Syrian authorities. He stressed that Jordan refrained from targeting locations were information suggested the presence of civilians.

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The Jordanian strikes in Syria targeted what Jordan described as militant hideouts in southern Syria after determining that the suspects behind last week's deadly church attack in the kingdom were linked to "terrorist groups" operating there.

The armed forces said the operation was conducted in coordination with Damascus. Syria's government gave a contradictory account, saying it had launched an investigation into the Jordanian attacks, and stressed in a statement the importance of field and security coordination in border areas.

Damascus informed Jordan of its "complete reservation" over the strikes without prior coordination, the foreign ministry said in a statement.