Jordan sentences three men to death over terrorist attack in church

Jordan has sentenced three men to death for carrying out a terrorist attack in Karak Governorate on October 23, 2026, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported on Sunday.

The State Security Court convicted the men of carrying out terrorist acts resulting in deaths on nine separate occasions under the country's Anti-Terrorism Law No. 55 of 2006, as amended.

They were also found guilty of weapons-related offences, conspiracy to commit terrorist acts and promoting the ideas of a terrorist organisation.

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The attack took place on October 23, when gunmen stormed a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in Hammoud village, killing nine people and injuring 25 others.

Authorities said the suspects, two Jordanian brothers and their relative by marriage, fled after the attack but were arrested three days later.

How were the three suspects arrested?

On October 26, Jordan’s Public Security Directorate said security forces had located the three suspects early that morning while they were hiding in an abandoned house in Karak.

The suspects refused to surrender and opened fire on officers, who returned fire and arrested all three after wounding them, according to a statement carried by state media.

No security personnel were injured. Officers also found firearms and ammunition in the suspects’ possession.

Did the suspects have links to other groups?

Investigations had found no evidence linking the suspects to other militant cells, according to findings released on October 26.

“The file has not yet been closed; investigations are still ongoing,” Interior Minister Mazen Al-Faraya said, adding that there was no evidence at that stage connecting the suspects to other cells.

Al-Faraya said authorities were also examining the circumstances that led young people towards extremism and would hold accountable anyone found to have been involved in the attack.

The Public Security Directorate has not identified any specific militant affiliation.