Jordan has not ordered evacuation of Aqaba airport or seaport, govt spokesperson says

The US embassy had said the airport and seaport were evacuated due to a "specific and credible threat", without providing further details

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 19 Jul 2026, 3:22 PM
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Jordanian authorities have not issued any decision on Sunday to evacuate the airport or seaport in Aqaba, the government's spokesperson told Reuters, after the US embassy in Amman said they had been evacuated due to a credible threat.

"No potential threats have been recorded by the relevant Jordanian authorities in the past few hours," government spokesperson Mohammad Al-Momani told Reuters in a written statement. "The airport and port are operating normally."

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The US embassy had said the airport and seaport were evacuated due to a "specific and credible threat", without providing further details.

It advised Americans to refrain from travelling to either location and to continue to follow all security directives issued by Jordanian authorities.

The U.S. military said on Saturday that two of its personnel were killed in Jordan and another was missing after an Iranian attack.

Over the last week, Jordan has repeatedly said that it has intercepted Iranian missiles flying over its territory.

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