Jordan arrests Israeli who crossed into its territorial waters

The Jordanian army on Sunday said naval forces arrested an Israeli citizen who trespassed into the kingdom's territorial waters the day before.

"The Royal Navy Command arrested yesterday an Israeli who had infiltrated Jordanian territorial waters by sea," an army statement said.

"The naval force observed a person attempting to infiltrate from the Israeli side towards (Jordan's) territorial waters," it said.

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"Forces were immediately dispatched to the location, where the intruder was apprehended and handed over to the relevant authorities," it added without providing further detail on the incident or its location, likely to be the Gulf of Aqaba in the kingdom's south.

The Israeli military meanwhile said it received a report "of an Israeli civilian who crossed by sea from Israeli territory into Jordanian waters".

"The civilian was detained by Jordanian security forces. Since then, Israeli security authorities have been working through the relevant channels to ensure his safe return," it added.

The military further noted that "crossing the border into Jordan outside an authorised border crossing is prohibited, poses a danger to Israeli citizens, and constitutes a violation of the law".

Infiltrations are rare between Jordan and Israel, which have been linked by a peace treaty since 1994.

In January 2020, a Jordanian court sentenced Israeli citizen Konstantin Kotov to four months in prison and a 1,000-dinar (about $1,500) fine for "illegally infiltrating Jordanian territory" and possessing narcotics.