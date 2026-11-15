Jordan arrests Israeli who crossed into its territorial waters

Infiltrations are rare between Jordan and Israel, which have been linked by a peace treaty since 1994

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 15 Nov 2026, 8:58 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The Jordanian army on Sunday said naval forces arrested an Israeli citizen who trespassed into the kingdom's territorial waters the day before.

"The Royal Navy Command arrested yesterday an Israeli who had infiltrated Jordanian territorial waters by sea," an army statement said.

Recommended For You

UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector

UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector

Microsoft outage for 10 hours disrupts Outlook, Teams for thousands; businesses impacted

Microsoft outage for 10 hours disrupts Outlook, Teams for thousands; businesses impacted

UAE verifies identities of Fujairah traffic accident victims; 10 Emiratis, 4 Indians dead

UAE verifies identities of Fujairah traffic accident victims; 10 Emiratis, 4 Indians dead

UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector

UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector

UAE National Day: Eid Al Etihad holiday announced for public sector employees

UAE National Day: Eid Al Etihad holiday announced for public sector employees

 

"The naval force observed a person attempting to infiltrate from the Israeli side towards (Jordan's) territorial waters," it said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Forces were immediately dispatched to the location, where the intruder was apprehended and handed over to the relevant authorities," it added without providing further detail on the incident or its location, likely to be the Gulf of Aqaba in the kingdom's south.

The Israeli military meanwhile said it received a report "of an Israeli civilian who crossed by sea from Israeli territory into Jordanian waters".

"The civilian was detained by Jordanian security forces. Since then, Israeli security authorities have been working through the relevant channels to ensure his safe return," it added.

The military further noted that "crossing the border into Jordan outside an authorised border crossing is prohibited, poses a danger to Israeli citizens, and constitutes a violation of the law".

Infiltrations are rare between Jordan and Israel, which have been linked by a peace treaty since 1994.

In January 2020, a Jordanian court sentenced Israeli citizen Konstantin Kotov to four months in prison and a 1,000-dinar (about $1,500) fine for "illegally infiltrating Jordanian territory" and possessing narcotics.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

UAE announces 2-day National Day break for private sector employees

2

Bahrain intercepts Iranian aerial attack, says territory can’t be used to 'settle scores'

3

Trump to discuss Iran in trilateral meet with Xi and Putin: US official

4

UAE verifies identities of Fujairah traffic accident victims; 10 Emiratis, 4 Indians dead

5

UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector