Jordan military says armed group suffered casualties in Syria border clash
Last week, Jordan carried out airstrikes in Syria that killed more than 20 jihadist fighters in retaliation for a deadly church attack that killed nine people
- PUBLISHED: Sat 31 Oct 2026, 12:21 PM
Jordan's military said an armed group suffered casualties during a border clash after attempting to infiltrate the Kingdom from Syria, Reuters reported.
The incident comes a week after Jordan carried out airstrikes in Syria that killed more than 20 jihadist fighters.
Recommended For You
The strikes were launched in retaliation for a deadly attack on a church that killed nine people.