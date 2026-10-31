Jordan military says armed group suffered casualties in Syria border clash

Last week, Jordan carried out airstrikes in Syria that killed more than 20 jihadist fighters in retaliation for a deadly church attack that killed nine people

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 31 Oct 2026, 12:21 PM
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Jordan's military said an armed group suffered casualties during a border clash after attempting to infiltrate the Kingdom from Syria, Reuters reported.

The incident comes a week after Jordan carried out airstrikes in Syria that killed more than 20 jihadist fighters.

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The strikes were launched in retaliation for a deadly attack on a church that killed nine people.


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