'It's time for peace': France joins other nations in recognising Palestine

France recognised a Palestinian state at a world summit in New York on Monday, nearly two years into the war in Gaza, joining Britain, Canada and other Western allies who made the same historic move on Sunday and were rebuked by Israel.

"We must do everything within our power to preserve the very possibility of a two-state solution, Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security," the summit host, French President Emmanuel Macron, said at the beginning of a planned three-hour session at the United Nations.

"The recognition of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people takes nothing away from the rights of the people of Israel," he said before announcing the diplomatic move drawing lengthy applause from the audience.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"It's time for peace, as we are just moments away from no longer being able to seize it," Macron said in an address in the General Assembly.

"The time has come to free the 48 hostages held by Hamas. The time has come to stop the war, the bombings of Gaza, the massacres and the displacement."

Macron outlined a framework for a "renewed Palestinian Authority" under which France would open an embassy subject to factors such as reforms, a ceasefire and the release of all remaining hostages taken from Israel and held by Hamas in Gaza.

The Palestinian foreign ministry said it welcomed France's recognition, describing it as a "historic and bold" move that supports efforts to achieve peace and implement a two-state solution.

But while the event, convened by France and Saudi Arabia, could boost the morale of Palestinians in their long search for statehood, it was not expected to deliver change on the ground.

The most far-right government in Israel's history has declared there will be no Palestinian state as it pushes on with its fight against militant group Hamas in Gaza following the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 people.

Israel has become increasingly isolated and drawn global condemnation over its military conduct in Gaza, where more than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to local health authorities. In recent weeks, Israel has begun a long-threatened ground assault on Gaza City with few prospects for a ceasefire.

Other nations like Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg and San Marino also recognised a Palestinian state on Monday ahead of this week's UN General Assembly, after Australia, Britain, Canada and Portugal did so at the weekend. Malta made the announcement earlier.

Israel has said such moves will undermine the prospects of a peaceful ending to the conflict in Gaza.

The two-state solution was the bedrock of the US-backed peace process ushered in by the 1993 Oslo Accords. The process suffered heavy pushback from both sides and has all but died.

No such negotiations over a two-state solution have been held since 2014.

The United States and Israel boycotted Monday’s meeting. Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon said Israel would discuss what action to take in response to the announcements of recognition after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returns to Israel next week.

“Those issues were supposed to be negotiated between Israel and the Palestinians in the future,” he told reporters ahead of the meeting.

The United States has told other countries that Palestinian recognition will create more problems, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier this month.

Amid Israel's intensified Gaza offensive and escalating violence by Israeli settlers in the West Bank, there is a growing sense of urgency among some nations to act now before the idea of a two-state solution vanishes forever.

France has driven the move, hoping that Macron's announcement in July that he would recognise a Palestinian state would give greater momentum to a movement hitherto dominated by smaller nations that are generally more critical of Israel.

A delegation representing the State of Palestine has observer status at the United Nations - but no voting rights. No matter how many countries recognise Palestinian independence, full U.N. membership would require approval by the Security Council, where the U.S. has a veto.

Germany's, Italy's stance

While the majority of European countries now recognise a Palestinian state, two of the continent's largest economies, Germany and Italy, have signalled they are unlikely to make such a move soon.

Germany — long a strong supporter of Israel because of its responsibility for the Holocaust — has grown more critical of Israeli policy, while insisting that recognition of a Palestinian state should come at the end of a political process to agree on a two-state solution.

The German government spokesperson also said on Monday there must be no further annexations in Israeli-occupied territory.

Italy said recognising a Palestinian state could be "counterproductive".

Israel's response

On the ground, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected numerous calls to end the campaign until Hamas is destroyed and has said he will not recognise a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu said in a statement on Sunday he will announce Israel's response to Palestinian state recognition when he returns from the US, where he is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump.

Israel is considering annexing part of the occupied West Bank as a possible response as well as specific bilateral measures against Paris, Israeli officials have said, even though the recognitions are expected to be largely symbolic.

Annexation could backfire and alienate such countries as the United Arab Emirates, a global oil power and trade hub with wide diplomatic clout across the Middle East.

The United Arab Emirates, the most prominent of the Arab states that normalised ties with Israel under the US-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020, has said such a move would undermine the spirit of the agreement.

The US has warned of possible consequences for those who take measures against Israel, including France as host of the summit.

(With inputs from AFP)