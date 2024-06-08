Israel's war cabinet minister Gantz expected to quit Netanyahu government

Photo: AFP file

Published: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 2:38 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 2:39 PM

Israel's centrist war cabinet minister Benny Gantz is scheduled to give a speech later on Saturday in which he is widely expected to announce his resignation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's emergency government.

Last month, Gantz presented the conservative prime minister with a June 8 deadline to come up with a clear day-after strategy for Gaza, where Israel has been pressing a devastating military offensive against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The minister's spokespeople have not provided details of his scheduled speech, but political commentators in Israel's leading newspapers said he was expected to announce his resignation.

The departure of Gantz's centrist party would not pose an immediate threat to Netanyahu's governing coalition, which controls 64 of parliament's 120 seats, but it could have a serious impact nonetheless.

With Gantz gone, Netanyahu would lose the backing of a centrist bloc that has helped broaden support for the government in Israel and abroad, at a time of increasing diplomatic and domestic pressure eight months into the Gaza war.

Netanyahu would have to rely more heavily on the political backing of ultra-nationalist parties, whose leaders angered Washington even before the war and who have since called for a return to a complete Israeli occupation of Gaza.

This would likely increase strains already apparent in relations with the US and intensify public pressure at home, with the months-long military campaign still not achieving its stated goals — the destruction of Hamas and the return of 120 remaining hostages held in Gaza.

Gantz's exit might also indicate limited prospects of success in the latest ceasefire efforts, according to political analysts, who say he would have been more likely to stay on if a deal appeared more probable.