Israel's Netanyahu vows enemies will 'pay price' after Lebanon rockets

The attacks came days after police stormed Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem

AP

By AFP Published: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 12:07 AM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday vowed his country's enemies will "pay a price" following a barrage of rockets from Lebanon that was blamed on Palestinian groups.

"We will strike our enemies and they will pay the price for any act of aggression," Netanyahu said during a cabinet meeting, according to a short video statement released by his office.

A salvo of 34 rockets were fired on the Jewish holiday of Passover, it was the largest escalation along the frontier since Israel and Hezbollah fought a 34-day war in 2006.

It came just days after Israeli police drew widespread condemnation and warnings of retaliation from around the region for clashing with Palestinians inside Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque.