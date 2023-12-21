Israel's Gaza campaign puts its long-term safety at risk, says Trudeau

The two countries also firmed up a vision document to significantly expand bilateral cooperation in around 10 key areas
Israel's close friends are worried its military campaign in the Gaza Strip is putting at risk the country's long-term safety, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview that aired on Thursday.
His comments mark the latest expression of concern from allies about the spiralling death toll among Gazans, which local health authorities say has hit nearly 20,000. Israeli planes continued to pound the Palestinian enclave on Thursday.
Trudeau has consistently said Israel has the right to defend itself after the deadly rampage by militants of Hamas group into Israel. But as the civilian toll in Israel's devastating retaliatory air and ground war in Gaza has mounted, he has gradually hardened his tone.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Israel's strongest friends "are becoming increasingly concerned that ... the short-term actions being taken by Israel are actually putting at risk the long-term safety (of) and even support for a Jewish state into the future," Trudeau told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.
ALSO READ:
Canada, Australia and New Zealand last week backed urgent international efforts towards a "sustainable ceasefire" in Gaza in a coordinated show of concern shortly after the US warned Israel of declining international support.
"Israel has the right and responsibility to defend itself, but it has to be doing so in ways that (are) careful around the impact on civilians," said Trudeau.
He called for humanitarian aid to be sent into besieged Gaza and stressed the importance of fighting antisemitism at home and abroad. The number of antisemitic and anti-Muslim hate crimes in Toronto has spiked significantly since the start of the Gaza conflict, police in Canada's largest city said last month.
The two countries also firmed up a vision document to significantly expand bilateral cooperation in around 10 key areas
The call from countries excluding Germany and the US highlights an unprecedented number of attacks by extremist settlers in West Bank
Two people onboard the small plane escape life-threatening injuries in the accident near Asheville Regional Airport
However, some researchers, campaigners and governments see e-cigarettes, or vapes, as a key tool in reducing the death and disease caused by smoking
The full list of the countries, which includes Lebanon, Tunisia, India and many other nations
The texts included fake links purporting to be from Australia Post or toll road operators
Ten countries including the United States and Israel voted against, while 23 abstained
The Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is a power bank for i-devices that has your back in case of charging emergencies