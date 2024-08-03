Israeli strikes reported near Syria-Lebanon border, say sources

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 12:50 PM Last updated: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 12:58 PM

A source close to Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said late Friday that Israel carried out strikes on a convoy of trucks entering Lebanon from Syria.

"Three Israeli strikes targeted a convoy of tanker trucks on the Syrian-Lebanese border in the Hawsh el-Sayyed Ali area, injuring one Syrian driver," the source told AFP.

It was the latest in a series of Israeli strikes in the border area, the source added.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor also reported Israeli strikes inside Syria near the border with Lebanon, without mentioning any casualties.

The strikes targeted an area near a border crossing "used by Hezbollah to move trucks and group members" between Lebanon and Syria, said the Britain-based Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria.

"One of the strikes targeted a truck convoy," while another targeted "a farm on the outskirts of Qusayr in Homs province", the Observatory said on Saturday.

Hezbollah has a strong presence on both sides of the eastern stretch of the Lebanese-Syria border, where it supports the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The group has been exchanging near-daily fire with Israeli forces since its Palestinian ally Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, sparking war in Gaza.

Hezbollah had muted its attacks following the killing of its military chief Fuad Shukr in Beirut on Tuesday and Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday.

The Lebanese group claimed responsibility for five attacks on Israeli military positions near the border on Friday.