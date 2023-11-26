UAE

Israeli strikes put Damascus airport out of service for the second time

The attack came hours after flights had resumed following a similar attack last month

By AFP

Syria's Prime Minister Hussein Arnous inspects damage at the runway of Damascus International Airport on the outskirts of the Syrian capital on October 13, 2023. AFP
Syria's Prime Minister Hussein Arnous inspects damage at the runway of Damascus International Airport on the outskirts of the Syrian capital on October 13, 2023. AFP

Published: Sun 26 Nov 2023, 7:31 PM

Israeli air strikes on Sunday made Damascus airport inoperable just hours after flights had resumed following a similar attack last month, a war monitor said.

"Israeli warplanes on Sunday afternoon carried out a new raid targeting Damascus international airport... putting it out of service again," said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

