At least 30 killed in Israeli strikes, Gaza civil defence tells AFP

Israel began carrying out air strikes in recent days despite an ongoing ceasefire

Published: Wed 29 Oct 2025, 7:20 AM

Gaza's civil defence agency told AFP on Wednesday that Israeli attacks in the Palestinian territory had killed at least 30 people and wounded dozens.

"At least 30 killed and dozens of wounded as a result of the Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, and our crews are still working to recover the dead and wounded from under the rubble," Mahmud Basal, spokesman for the agency, told AFP.

Israel began carrying out air strikes in recent days despite an ongoing ceasefire, after accusing Hamas of attacking its troops and violating a ceasefire.

